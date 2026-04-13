U.S. Navy Approves LSM Design for Marine Corps

In December 2025, the U.S. Navy approved a design for the McClung class Medium Landing Ship, a transport vessel solely dedicated to moving Marines and their equipment to better allow the sea service to support and protect joint fleet and air movements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Isaac Lamberth and Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike) (Animation created by Sekishou Productions using Blender)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002830
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-MO013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634394
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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