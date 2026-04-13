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    U.S. Navy Approves LSM Design for Marine Corps

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Capt. Isaac Lamberth and Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike

    Communication Directorate             

    In December 2025, the U.S. Navy approved a design for the McClung class Medium Landing Ship, a transport vessel solely dedicated to moving Marines and their equipment to better allow the sea service to support and protect joint fleet and air movements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Isaac Lamberth and Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike) (Animation created by Sekishou Productions using Blender)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002830
    VIRIN: 260416-M-MO013-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634394
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. Navy Approves LSM Design for Marine Corps, by CPT Isaac Lamberth and Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    McClung
    USMCNews
    LSM
    AMPHIBIOUS

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