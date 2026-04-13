U.S. Navy Approves LSM Design for Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002830" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In December 2025, the U.S. Navy approved a design for the McClung class Medium Landing Ship, a transport vessel solely dedicated to moving Marines and their equipment to better allow the sea service to support and protect joint fleet and air movements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Isaac Lamberth and Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike) (Animation created by Sekishou Productions using Blender)