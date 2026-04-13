171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

High school students participate in a mock news broadcast during an All-Star Leadership Day at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged attendees to explore the base, interact with Airmen, and discover potential career paths within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)