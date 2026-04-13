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    171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day

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    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    High school students participate in a mock news broadcast during an All-Star Leadership Day at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged attendees to explore the base, interact with Airmen, and discover potential career paths within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002829
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-CR206-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634387
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    PAANG
    171ARW
    All Star Leadership Day
    yinzaimhigh

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