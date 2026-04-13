171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day

High school students participate in a mock news broadcast during an All-Star Leadership Day at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged attendees to explore the base, interact with Airmen, and discover potential career paths within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002829
|VIRIN:
|260416-Z-CR206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634387
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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