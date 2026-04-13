Coast Guard offloads enough cocaine to kill more than 1.4 million Americans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's (WMEC-902) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $28.7 million at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 16, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean through Operation Pacific Viper which interdicted approximately 3,825 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)