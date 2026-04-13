Coast Guard offloads enough cocaine to kill more than 1.4 million Americans

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's (WMEC-902) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $28.7 million at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 16, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean through Operation Pacific Viper which interdicted approximately 3,825 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002828
|VIRIN:
|260416-G-EP486-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634377
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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