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    Coast Guard offloads enough cocaine to kill more than 1.4 million Americans

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    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Seaman Christopher Moret 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's (WMEC-902) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $28.7 million at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 16, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean through Operation Pacific Viper which interdicted approximately 3,825 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002828
    VIRIN: 260416-G-EP486-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634377
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Miami
    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    Southeast District
    Florida
    USCGC Tampa (WMEC-902)

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