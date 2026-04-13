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    101st "Rakkasans" Soldiers Assault an Urban Training Village at JRTC (1 of 4)

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct an assault on a training village during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 16, 2026. The training focuses on improving movement, communication, and weapons skills in Military Operation on Urban Terrain (MOUT). (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002826
    VIRIN: 260416-A-LY421-9518
    Filename: DOD_111634273
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: AVENEL/WASHINGTON, D.C., MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: EAST NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, 101st "Rakkasans" Soldiers Assault an Urban Training Village at JRTC (1 of 4), by SPC Sandy Veravazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-187 Infantry Regiment
    Rakkasans
    Urban Assault
    urban operation
    MOUT
    JRTC 26-06

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