Welcome to the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

Video production for the the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP) grand opening, Fort Bragg, N.C., 23 Jan. 2026. The JIOP functions as a hub linking innovators with industry and academia, streamlining transformation and modernization within the XVIII Airborne Corps and the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002825
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634259
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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