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    Welcome to the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Video production for the the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP) grand opening, Fort Bragg, N.C., 23 Jan. 2026. The JIOP functions as a hub linking innovators with industry and academia, streamlining transformation and modernization within the XVIII Airborne Corps and the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002825
    VIRIN: 260115-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634259
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Welcome to the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    XVIII Airborne Corps
    transformation
    innovation
    JIOP

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