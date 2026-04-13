AR-MEDCOM attains medical logistics fulfillment through TLAMM

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, two Soldiers from the Nashville, Tenn., based Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, one Soldier from the Tampa, Fla., based 7222nd Medical Support Unit and one Soldier from the Greenville, S.C., based 7225th MSU took part in a collaborative effort during the pre-check inventory packing, or PCIP, with the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel, or TLAMM, warehouse at Kelly Field here, April 6-10, 2026.
The purpose of PCIPs with the TLAMM are to ensure medical materiel, supply and other logistical requirements have been identified and fulfilled prior to the execution of training exercises and deployment in real-world operational environments.
Army Reserve Master Sgt. Francisco Llanos Vazquez, the AR-MEDCOM medical logistics noncommissioned officer, said he spearheaded and facilitated the connective tissue between AR-MEDCOM and the TLAMM here to augment the efficacy and expediency of medical materiel resource fulfillment, as well as transportation processes, to better support the organization.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera Pabon)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song — Easy Feet
Artist — Smartface
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002824
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111634258
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
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|0
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|0
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