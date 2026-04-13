(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM attains medical logistics fulfillment through TLAMM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, two Soldiers from the Nashville, Tenn., based Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, one Soldier from the Tampa, Fla., based 7222nd Medical Support Unit and one Soldier from the Greenville, S.C., based 7225th MSU took part in a collaborative effort during the pre-check inventory packing, or PCIP, with the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel, or TLAMM, warehouse at Kelly Field here, April 6-10, 2026.

    The purpose of PCIPs with the TLAMM are to ensure medical materiel, supply and other logistical requirements have been identified and fulfilled prior to the execution of training exercises and deployment in real-world operational environments.

    Army Reserve Master Sgt. Francisco Llanos Vazquez, the AR-MEDCOM medical logistics noncommissioned officer, said he spearheaded and facilitated the connective tissue between AR-MEDCOM and the TLAMM here to augment the efficacy and expediency of medical materiel resource fulfillment, as well as transportation processes, to better support the organization.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera Pabon)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — Easy Feet
    Artist — Smartface

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002824
    VIRIN: 260409-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111634258
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM)
    Pre-check Inventory Packing (PCIP)
    Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group (SE-MARSG)
    Kelly Field of Port San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video