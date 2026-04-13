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    Sodus Point East Breakwater B-Roll

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    SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction on Great Sodus East Breakwater resumed at the end of March 2026 in Sodus Point, N.Y. and will continue through early summer before being completed, April 14, 2026. The projects aim is to strengthen the breakwater to protect the shoreline, improve navigation safety, and increase resilience against storm damage and erosion (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002821
    VIRIN: 260414-A-FB511-6263
    Filename: DOD_111634192
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Sodus Point East Breakwater B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Sodus Point
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Sodus Point East Breakwater

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