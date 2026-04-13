Sodus Point East Breakwater B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction on Great Sodus East Breakwater resumed at the end of March 2026 in Sodus Point, N.Y. and will continue through early summer before being completed, April 14, 2026. The projects aim is to strengthen the breakwater to protect the shoreline, improve navigation safety, and increase resilience against storm damage and erosion (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)