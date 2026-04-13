U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conduct the short bay portion of entry level qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 1, 2026. Recruits are taught and must master the fundamentals of marksmanship during grass week before shooting entry level qualification. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002820
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634157
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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