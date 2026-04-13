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    Entry Level Qualification

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    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conduct the short bay portion of entry level qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 1, 2026. Recruits are taught and must master the fundamentals of marksmanship during grass week before shooting entry level qualification. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002820
    VIRIN: 260416-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634157
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Entry Level Qualification, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rifle Range
    Kilo Co.
    MCRD PI
    3rdRTB
    USMCNews
    ELQ

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