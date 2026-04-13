Spring 2026 SLDA Equipment Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began physical remediation (excavation) at the Shallow Land Disposal Area, marking a major milestone in efforts to safely address legacy radiological waste and protect nearby communities and the environment. The footage depicts an equipment test. All dirt seen in the footage is clean.