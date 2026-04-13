The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began physical remediation (excavation) at the Shallow Land Disposal Area, marking a major milestone in efforts to safely address legacy radiological waste and protect nearby communities and the environment. The footage depicts an equipment test. All dirt seen in the footage is clean.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002819
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-XW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634145
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|VANDERGRIFT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring 2026 SLDA Equipment Test, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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