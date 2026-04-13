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    Spring 2026 SLDA Equipment Test

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    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began physical remediation (excavation) at the Shallow Land Disposal Area, marking a major milestone in efforts to safely address legacy radiological waste and protect nearby communities and the environment. The footage depicts an equipment test. All dirt seen in the footage is clean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002819
    VIRIN: 260316-A-XW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634145
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: VANDERGRIFT, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spring 2026 SLDA Equipment Test, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Remediation
    FUSRAP
    SLDA
    Shallow Land Disposal Area
    Vangergrift

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