Naval Base San Diego Hoists Battle E and Retention Excellence Pennants

260415-N-N0214-1062 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Apr. 15, 2026) Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), Cmdr. William Burkland, executive officer NBSD, and Sailors assigned to NBSD hoist the Battle E and Retention Excellence Award pennants onboard NBSD, Apr. 15, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002818
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-N0214-7945
|Filename:
|DOD_111634120
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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