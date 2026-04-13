Construction on Great Sodus East Breakwater resumed at the end of March 2026 in Sodus Point, N.Y. and will continue through early summer before being completed, April 14, 2026. The projects aim is to strengthen the breakwater to protect the shoreline, improve navigation safety, and increase resilience against storm damage and erosion (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002815
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-FB511-4041
|Filename:
|DOD_111634093
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Sodus Point: Breakwater Repairs Underway for 2026, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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