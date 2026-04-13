Maj. Kevin Correa, 1st Cavalry Division Air & Missile Defense Operations Chief, and Maj. Craig Stump, DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center Counter-UAS Science & Technology Officer, describe the technologies being tested in Exercise Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002814
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-WV576-3330
|Filename:
|DOD_111634089
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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