video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Kevin Correa, 1st Cavalry Division Air & Missile Defense Operations Chief, and Maj. Craig Stump, DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center Counter-UAS Science & Technology Officer, describe the technologies being tested in Exercise Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston)