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    Exercise Golden Shield

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    Maj. Kevin Correa, 1st Cavalry Division Air & Missile Defense Operations Chief, and Maj. Craig Stump, DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center Counter-UAS Science & Technology Officer, describe the technologies being tested in Exercise Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002814
    VIRIN: 260409-A-WV576-3330
    Filename: DOD_111634089
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, Exercise Golden Shield, by SPC Steven Day and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CUAS, TiC, Pegasus Charge, Rocket, Launch, Orion
    SUSDIB

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