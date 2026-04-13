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    First Team innovates through new drone systems

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. These drones, built in-house, are capable of completing tasks remotely, such as eliminating fiber optic cable drones and breaking glass. The lab will continue to innovate, working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002812
    VIRIN: 260227-A-JN384-1178
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111634020
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    TAGS

    TiC
    innovation
    1st Cavalry Division
    UAS

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