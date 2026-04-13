First Team innovates through new drone systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002812" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. These drones, built in-house, are capable of completing tasks remotely, such as eliminating fiber optic cable drones and breaking glass. The lab will continue to innovate, working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)