First Team innovates through new drone systems

1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. These drones, built in-house, are capable of completing tasks remotely, such as eliminating fiber optic cable drones and breaking glass. The lab will continue to innovate, working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002812
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-JN384-1178
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111634020
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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