(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68th RQS Combat Leader Course: Confined Space Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron conduct a Combat Leader Course training scenario in a confined space, rescuing simulated casualties during a training exercise, Green Valley, Arizona, March 31, 2026. The training enhances leadership, decision-making and technical rescue skills required to operate in complex and high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002807
    VIRIN: 260331-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111633669
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: GREEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th RQS Combat Leader Course: Confined Space Rescue, by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    pararescueman
    lethality & readiness
    airmen
    rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video