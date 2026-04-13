U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron conduct a Combat Leader Course training scenario in a confined space, rescuing simulated casualties during a training exercise, Green Valley, Arizona, March 31, 2026. The training enhances leadership, decision-making and technical rescue skills required to operate in complex and high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002807
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111633669
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|GREEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 68th RQS Combat Leader Course: Confined Space Rescue, by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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