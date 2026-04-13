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    U.S. forces execute a blockade on vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces are focused, vigilant, and highly motivated as they execute a blockade on vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. After 72 hours of enforcement, 14 vessels have turned around to comply with the blockade at the direction of American forces. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002805
    VIRIN: 260416-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111633656
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    TAGS

    GULF OF OMAN
    blockade
    Iran
    CENTCOM

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