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    Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget to House Appropriations Committee

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee on the Army’s fiscal year 2027 budget during a hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002804
    Filename: DOD_111633612
    Length: 01:47:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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