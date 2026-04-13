Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget to House Appropriations Committee

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee on the Army’s fiscal year 2027 budget during a hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002804
|Filename:
|DOD_111633612
|Length:
|01:47:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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