260225-N-SN530-1003 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Feb. 25, 2026) A video on Glenn Grieco, model builder at Texas A&M University Ship Model Laboratory, explains the process behind constructing the scale model of Continental Navy schooner Royal Savage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lindsey Kish)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002800
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-SN530-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111633563
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Model Delivery of Royal Savage, by Clifford Davis and PO1 Lindsey Kish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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