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    Model Delivery of Royal Savage

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    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Clifford Davis and Petty Officer 1st Class Lindsey Kish

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    260225-N-SN530-1003 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Feb. 25, 2026) A video on Glenn Grieco, model builder at Texas A&M University Ship Model Laboratory, explains the process behind constructing the scale model of Continental Navy schooner Royal Savage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lindsey Kish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002800
    VIRIN: 260225-N-SN530-1003
    Filename: DOD_111633563
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Model Delivery of Royal Savage, by Clifford Davis and PO1 Lindsey Kish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Continental Navy
    NHHC
    Revoluntionary War
    NMUSN
    Ship Model
    Royal Savage

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