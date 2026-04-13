(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Class II Logistics Facility – MCB Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps leaders participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the new Individual Issue Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. The new Class II Logistics Facility consolidates both the Consolidated Storage Program’s high-volume Individual Issue Facility operations and the Class II Sustainment Program’s technical maintenance and repair mission, ensuring Marines are more efficiently equipped and mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002799
    VIRIN: 260416-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111633497
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Class II Logistics Facility – MCB Camp Lejeune, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMMC
    IIF
    MFSC
    USMC News
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video