New Class II Logistics Facility – MCB Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marine Corps leaders participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the new Individual Issue Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. The new Class II Logistics Facility consolidates both the Consolidated Storage Program’s high-volume Individual Issue Facility operations and the Class II Sustainment Program’s technical maintenance and repair mission, ensuring Marines are more efficiently equipped and mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002799
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111633497
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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