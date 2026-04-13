New Class II Logistics Facility – MCB Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps leaders participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the new Individual Issue Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. The new Class II Logistics Facility consolidates both the Consolidated Storage Program’s high-volume Individual Issue Facility operations and the Class II Sustainment Program’s technical maintenance and repair mission, ensuring Marines are more efficiently equipped and mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)