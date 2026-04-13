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    ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory

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    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Earl Gardner 

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    Timelapse video produced by Crossland Construction Company, Inc. of the building construction of the new ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory at Wichita State University campus on April 10 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002798
    VIRIN: 260416-O-EG877-3198
    Filename: DOD_111633360
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory, by Earl Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WSU
    ATF
    Wichita State University
    Laboratory
    Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory

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