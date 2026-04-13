Timelapse video produced by Crossland Construction Company, Inc. of the building construction of the new ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory at Wichita State University campus on April 10 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002798
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-EG877-3198
|Filename:
|DOD_111633360
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory, by Earl Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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