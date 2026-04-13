DC3 Spring TechEx 2026, Threat Radar: Your Digital Forecast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center hosted its Spring 2026 Technical Exchange (TechEx), bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance dialogue on cybersecurity, innovation, and digital defense.



The Honorable Kirsten Davies delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration, resilience, and forward-leaning technology strategies in safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure.



Events like TechEx strengthen partnerships, highlight mission-critical capabilities, and drive the innovation required to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.