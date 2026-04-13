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    DC3 Spring TechEx 2026, Threat Radar: Your Digital Forecast

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    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center hosted its Spring 2026 Technical Exchange (TechEx), bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance dialogue on cybersecurity, innovation, and digital defense.

    The Honorable Kirsten Davies delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration, resilience, and forward-leaning technology strategies in safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure.

    Events like TechEx strengthen partnerships, highlight mission-critical capabilities, and drive the innovation required to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002797
    VIRIN: 260409-O-FX149-1114
    Filename: DOD_111633287
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, DC3 Spring TechEx 2026, Threat Radar: Your Digital Forecast, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoD Cyber Crime Center
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