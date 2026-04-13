DC3 Spring TechEx 2026, Threat Radar: Your Digital Forecast

The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center hosted its Spring 2026 Technical Exchange (TechEx), bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance dialogue on cybersecurity, innovation, and digital defense.
The Honorable Kirsten Davies delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration, resilience, and forward-leaning technology strategies in safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure.
Events like TechEx strengthen partnerships, highlight mission-critical capabilities, and drive the innovation required to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002797
|VIRIN:
|260409-O-FX149-1114
|Filename:
|DOD_111633287
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US
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