Inside Defenture: Building unique armoured vehicles for NATO Allies

As NATO members ramp up defence spending, Europe’s defence industrial base is stepping up to meet demand.
Defenture, a defence company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tiel, the Netherlands, specialises in producing light tactical mobility solutions – vehicles designed not just for transport, but for survivability and flexibility.
We take a look inside the Defenture production lines. Engineers, technicians, and assembly teams work side by side, transforming raw components into mission-ready vehicles. Behind every machine is a team of skilled men and women, designing, engineering, and assembling advanced systems that power modern defence.
These vehicles are destined for use by the Royal Netherlands Army and NATO Allies, such as Germany and Lithuania, among others.
Footage includes the production of the GRF (Ground Reconnaissance Vehicle) as well as interviews with the Defenture CEO and a ballistics engineer.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002793
|VIRIN:
|260302-O-D0483-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111633161
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|TIEL, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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