Maxwell Air Force Base School Liaison

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our military members have a wealth of resources available to ensure their families transition to Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex are smooth. Moving can be difficult and the school liaison office is here to help! Contact Katheryn Ganster at 334-953-1259 or 42fss.fyes.schoolliaison@us.af.mil for more information.