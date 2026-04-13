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    Maxwell Air Force Base School Liaison

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Our military members have a wealth of resources available to ensure their families transition to Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex are smooth. Moving can be difficult and the school liaison office is here to help! Contact Katheryn Ganster at 334-953-1259 or 42fss.fyes.schoolliaison@us.af.mil for more information.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 10:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002789
    VIRIN: 260413-F-BL084-5722
    Filename: DOD_111633124
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Maxwell Air Force Base School Liaison, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DODEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    MIC3
    Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base

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