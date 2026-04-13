Maxwell Air Force Base School Liaison

Our military members have a wealth of resources available to ensure their families transition to Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex are smooth. Moving can be difficult and the school liaison office is here to help! Contact Katheryn Ganster at 334-953-1259 or 42fss.fyes.schoolliaison@us.af.mil for more information.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 10:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002789
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-BL084-5722
|Filename:
|DOD_111633124
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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