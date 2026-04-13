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    HADES is Coming

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    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Integration of the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) is underway. HADES will provide transformational increases in speed, range, payload, and endurance for Army aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection capabilities supporting the Joint force to strengthen deterrence and win in multi domain operations. The system will be incorporated into a government-owned, government-operated modern business jet aircraft. Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) provides the sensor and CPE Aviation provides the aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002787
    VIRIN: 260416-A-BA022-3856
    Filename: DOD_111633036
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, HADES is Coming, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HADES
    High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System

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