Integration of the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) is underway. HADES will provide transformational increases in speed, range, payload, and endurance for Army aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection capabilities supporting the Joint force to strengthen deterrence and win in multi domain operations. The system will be incorporated into a government-owned, government-operated modern business jet aircraft. Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) provides the sensor and CPE Aviation provides the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002787
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-BA022-3856
|Filename:
|DOD_111633036
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HADES is Coming, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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