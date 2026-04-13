HADES is Coming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Integration of the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) is underway. HADES will provide transformational increases in speed, range, payload, and endurance for Army aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection capabilities supporting the Joint force to strengthen deterrence and win in multi domain operations. The system will be incorporated into a government-owned, government-operated modern business jet aircraft. Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) provides the sensor and CPE Aviation provides the aircraft.