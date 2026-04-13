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    100th LRS Bulldogs Demonstrate Dedication

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    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron represent their squadron during the 2025 intramural basketball season at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 16, 2025. The team demonstrated their dedication to the sport, bringing the same focus, teamwork, and resilience to the game as they do in support of the mission every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey and Senior Airman Sarah Spadie.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002785
    VIRIN: 260416-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111633003
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

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    This work, 100th LRS Bulldogs Demonstrate Dedication, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LRS
    teamwork
    Intermural Competition

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