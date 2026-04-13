100th LRS Bulldogs Demonstrate Dedication

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron represent their squadron during the 2025 intramural basketball season at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 16, 2025. The team demonstrated their dedication to the sport, bringing the same focus, teamwork, and resilience to the game as they do in support of the mission every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey and Senior Airman Sarah Spadie.)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002785
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111633003
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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