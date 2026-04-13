100th LRS Bulldogs Demonstrate Dedication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron represent their squadron during the 2025 intramural basketball season at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 16, 2025. The team demonstrated their dedication to the sport, bringing the same focus, teamwork, and resilience to the game as they do in support of the mission every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey and Senior Airman Sarah Spadie.)