2d Cavalry Regiment Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment complete a physical training test, radio test, M-17 pistol lane, and medical lanes as part of the unit’s Best Squad Competition in Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency, and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002783
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-GS449-9134
|Filename:
|DOD_111632989
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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