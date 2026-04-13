(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Cavalry Regiment Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton and Sgt. Steven Moseley

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment complete a physical training test, radio test, M-17 pistol lane, and medical lanes as part of the unit’s Best Squad Competition in Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency, and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002783
    VIRIN: 260409-A-GS449-9134
    Filename: DOD_111632989
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment Best Squad Competition, by SSG Vontrae Hampton and SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    2D Calvary Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquad Competition
    366thMPAD26
    EFDI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video