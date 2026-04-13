2d Cavalry Regiment Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment complete a physical training test, radio test, M-17 pistol lane, and medical lanes as part of the unit’s Best Squad Competition in Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency, and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)