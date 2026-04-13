U.S. Army Spc. Raleigh Gregston, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a Combat Life Saver course at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on December 30, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002780
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-BY519-1306
|Filename:
|DOD_111632924
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLS Course Powidz, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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