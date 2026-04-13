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    CLS Course Powidz

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    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Raleigh Gregston, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a Combat Life Saver course at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on December 30, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002780
    VIRIN: 251231-A-BY519-1306
    Filename: DOD_111632924
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLS Course Powidz, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Infantry Division

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