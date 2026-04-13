Libya, Italy, U.S. host Flintlock 2026 Opening Ceremony

Libya, Italy and the U.S. host the Flintlock 2026 Opening Ceremony demonstration in Sirte, Libya, April 14, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 05:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002771
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LN908-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111632480
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SIRTE (SURT), LY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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