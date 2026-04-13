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    Libya, Italy, U.S. host Flintlock 2026 Opening Ceremony

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    SIRTE (SURT), LIBYA

    04.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Libya, Italy and the U.S. host the Flintlock 2026 Opening Ceremony demonstration in Sirte, Libya, April 14, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 05:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002771
    VIRIN: 260414-F-LN908-9001
    Filename: DOD_111632480
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SIRTE (SURT), LY

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    This work, Libya, Italy, U.S. host Flintlock 2026 Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    AFRICOM

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