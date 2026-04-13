PV2 Corson with the 188th Military Police Company, stationed at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea delivers a Red Shoutout to his family. Red Shoutouts are a way for servicemembers to send their wishes to their families while they are deployed or stationed abroad.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002756
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-CD491-5196
|Filename:
|DOD_111632019
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED Shoutout PV2 Corson, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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