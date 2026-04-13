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    RED Shoutout PV2 Corson

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    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    PV2 Corson with the 188th Military Police Company, stationed at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea delivers a Red Shoutout to his family. Red Shoutouts are a way for servicemembers to send their wishes to their families while they are deployed or stationed abroad.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002756
    VIRIN: 260318-A-CD491-5196
    Filename: DOD_111632019
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

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    This work, RED Shoutout PV2 Corson, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #REDFriday

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