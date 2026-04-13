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    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Best Squad

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conducted their Best Squad Competition, 6-8 April 2026, at Camp Carroll, South Korea. Best Squad is a team building event which requires Soldiers to work as a unit to complete basic soldier tasks from AR 350-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002755
    VIRIN: 260408-A-CD491-3617
    Filename: DOD_111632016
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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