The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conducted their Best Squad Competition, 6-8 April 2026, at Camp Carroll, South Korea. Best Squad is a team building event which requires Soldiers to work as a unit to complete basic soldier tasks from AR 350-1.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002755
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-CD491-3617
|Filename:
|DOD_111632016
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Best Squad, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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