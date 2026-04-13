(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Village of the Nampyeong Moon Clan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2026

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    The Nampyeong Moon Clan’s original residence is a well preserved historical site from the late Joseon Dynasty. Built on former temple land, the estate follows traditional land division and features nine hanok buildings, two pavilions, offering a glimpse into the lifestyle of Korea’s scholarly class. It remains occupied by clan descendants and is designated as Folklore Material No. 3.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002751
    VIRIN: 260327-O-PQ498-4477
    Filename: DOD_111631876
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Village of the Nampyeong Moon Clan, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video