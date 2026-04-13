The Nampyeong Moon Clan’s original residence is a well preserved historical site from the late Joseon Dynasty. Built on former temple land, the estate follows traditional land division and features nine hanok buildings, two pavilions, offering a glimpse into the lifestyle of Korea’s scholarly class. It remains occupied by clan descendants and is designated as Folklore Material No. 3.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002751
|VIRIN:
|260327-O-PQ498-4477
|Filename:
|DOD_111631876
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Village of the Nampyeong Moon Clan, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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