U.S. Air Force medical professionals provide care for Surinamese patients during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. LAMAT 2026 strengthens collaboration between U.S. Air Force medical teams and Ministry of Health providers across medical facilities in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 21:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002738
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-XP318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631725
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|SR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: LAMAT 2026 supports community health in Suriname, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.