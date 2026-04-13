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    B-Roll: LAMAT 2026 supports community health in Suriname

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    SURINAME

    04.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force medical professionals provide care for Surinamese patients during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. LAMAT 2026 strengthens collaboration between U.S. Air Force medical teams and Ministry of Health providers across medical facilities in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002738
    VIRIN: 260414-F-XP318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631725
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: SR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: LAMAT 2026 supports community health in Suriname, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Suriname
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26

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