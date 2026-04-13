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    BRoll: VMFA-323 Rattlers routine training flight

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a routine training flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 15, 2026. VMFA-323 conducts routine flight operations to maintain proficiency and readiness for close-air support and aerial intercept missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002735
    VIRIN: 260415-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 531001
    Filename: DOD_111631673
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, BRoll: VMFA-323 Rattlers routine training flight, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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