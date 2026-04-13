U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a routine training flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 15, 2026. VMFA-323 conducts routine flight operations to maintain proficiency and readiness for close-air support and aerial intercept missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002735
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-SF953-1001
|PIN:
|531001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631673
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BRoll: VMFA-323 Rattlers routine training flight, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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