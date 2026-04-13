Marines Participate in MAIC Physical Training

U.S. Marines participate in a rubber boat physical training session for a Martial Arts Instructor Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 3, 2026. The MAIC provides the skills necessary to effectively teach and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts Program classes, including advanced techniques, teaching methodologies, leadership training and safety protocols. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002734
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-CV013-2502
|Filename:
|DOD_111631622
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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