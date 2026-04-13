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    Gulf Coast Salute 2026 (B-Roll) - Part 3 (Thunderbirds)

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    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" performance during the Gulf Coast Salute Air Show in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The two-day event featured a dynamic mix of civilian and military performances, showcasing a wide range of aviation skills while celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002722
    VIRIN: 260412-F-KG386-1003
    Filename: DOD_111631198
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gulf Coast Salute 2026 (B-Roll) - Part 3 (Thunderbirds), by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Panama City Beach
    Gulf Coast Salute Air Show
    Florida
    air show
    Thunderbirds

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