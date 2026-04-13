B-Roll of the Gulf Coast Salute Air Show in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The two-day event featured a dynamic mix of civilian and military performances, showcasing a wide range of aviation skills while celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002719
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-KG386-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111631189
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute 2026 (B-Roll) - Part 2, by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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