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    California Airmen Execute Cross-Unit Collaboration Ensuring Timely C-130J Inspections

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Airmen from across California Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units came together under a “one team” approach to ensure mission success, completing critical magnetic particle inspections on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft parts while minimizing impacts to flight operations, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026.

    During a temporary disruption caused by facility remodeling at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, non-destructive inspection technicians from the 146th Maintenance Squadron coordinated with the 163d Maintenance Squadron and the 452nd Maintenance Squadron at March Air Reserve Base to continue essential non-destructive inspections without delay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002717
    VIRIN: 260414-F-RZ465-5070
    Filename: DOD_111631186
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

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