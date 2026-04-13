California Airmen Execute Cross-Unit Collaboration Ensuring Timely C-130J Inspections

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from across California Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units came together under a “one team” approach to ensure mission success, completing critical magnetic particle inspections on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft parts while minimizing impacts to flight operations, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026.



During a temporary disruption caused by facility remodeling at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, non-destructive inspection technicians from the 146th Maintenance Squadron coordinated with the 163d Maintenance Squadron and the 452nd Maintenance Squadron at March Air Reserve Base to continue essential non-destructive inspections without delay.