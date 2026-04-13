California Airmen Execute Cross-Unit Collaboration Ensuring Timely C-130J Inspections

Airmen from across California Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units came together under a “one team” approach to ensure mission success, completing critical magnetic particle inspections on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft parts while minimizing impacts to flight operations, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026.
During a temporary disruption caused by facility remodeling at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, non-destructive inspection technicians from the 146th Maintenance Squadron coordinated with the 163d Maintenance Squadron and the 452nd Maintenance Squadron at March Air Reserve Base to continue essential non-destructive inspections without delay.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002717
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-RZ465-5070
|Filename:
|DOD_111631186
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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