(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rhode Island National Guard STEAM 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Col. Adam Wiggins, Operations Director, Rhode Island National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walker, Recruiter and Career Advisor, Rhode Island Air National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Christyn Marcotte, Operations NCO, 88th Army Band, Rhode Island Army National Guard, speak on camera during the STEAM Exploration Day, April 10, 2026, Quonset Point Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Rhode Island National Guard’s STEAM Exploration Day hosted more than 500 students, providing hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics while engaging with service members from across the force.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 16:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002715
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-PJ209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631176
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island National Guard STEAM 2026, by SFC Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island National Guard
    STEM
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    steam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video