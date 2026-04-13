Rhode Island National Guard STEAM 2026

Col. Adam Wiggins, Operations Director, Rhode Island National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walker, Recruiter and Career Advisor, Rhode Island Air National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Christyn Marcotte, Operations NCO, 88th Army Band, Rhode Island Army National Guard, speak on camera during the STEAM Exploration Day, April 10, 2026, Quonset Point Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Rhode Island National Guard’s STEAM Exploration Day hosted more than 500 students, providing hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics while engaging with service members from across the force.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 16:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002715
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-PJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631176
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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