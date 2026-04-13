Rhode Island National Guard STEAM 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Adam Wiggins, Operations Director, Rhode Island National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walker, Recruiter and Career Advisor, Rhode Island Air National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Christyn Marcotte, Operations NCO, 88th Army Band, Rhode Island Army National Guard, speak on camera during the STEAM Exploration Day, April 10, 2026, Quonset Point Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Rhode Island National Guard’s STEAM Exploration Day hosted more than 500 students, providing hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics while engaging with service members from across the force.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)