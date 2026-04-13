Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center 10th Annual Baby Expo Symposium

Designed to provide health education and promote a wide range of perinatal topics for beneficiaries who are pregnant, postpartum, or within the first year after delivery. In addition to offering information on prenatal care, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, and maternal mental health, the event serves as a supportive resource hub for military families Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted its 10th Annual Baby Expo April 4. One of the highlights of the expo was a guided tour of the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby Recovery units. This year there were over 250 attendees.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002707
|VIRIN:
|260404-A-JC790-5409
|Filename:
|DOD_111630956
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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