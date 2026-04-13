Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center 10th Annual Baby Expo Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Designed to provide health education and promote a wide range of perinatal topics for beneficiaries who are pregnant, postpartum, or within the first year after delivery. In addition to offering information on prenatal care, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, and maternal mental health, the event serves as a supportive resource hub for military families Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted its 10th Annual Baby Expo April 4. One of the highlights of the expo was a guided tour of the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby Recovery units. This year there were over 250 attendees.