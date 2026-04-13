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    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center 10th Annual Baby Expo Symposium

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    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Designed to provide health education and promote a wide range of perinatal topics for beneficiaries who are pregnant, postpartum, or within the first year after delivery. In addition to offering information on prenatal care, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, and maternal mental health, the event serves as a supportive resource hub for military families Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted its 10th Annual Baby Expo April 4. One of the highlights of the expo was a guided tour of the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby Recovery units. This year there were over 250 attendees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002707
    VIRIN: 260404-A-JC790-5409
    Filename: DOD_111630956
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

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