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    National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition

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    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    Six National Guard Soldiers competed in the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10–12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Representing three two-man teams, they competed alongside 61 teams from across the Army in a three-day event that tested physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. Competitors covered more than 100 miles while carrying equipment weighing more than 80 pounds as they completed events designed to test the full spectrum of Ranger skills. Their participation highlights the National Guard’s readiness, lethality and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002704
    VIRIN: 260410-A-PV458-8399
    Filename: DOD_111630886
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #nationalguard
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #bestranger
    #InfantryWeek
    #BRC2026

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