National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition

Six National Guard Soldiers competed in the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10–12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Representing three two-man teams, they competed alongside 61 teams from across the Army in a three-day event that tested physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. Competitors covered more than 100 miles while carrying equipment weighing more than 80 pounds as they completed events designed to test the full spectrum of Ranger skills. Their participation highlights the National Guard’s readiness, lethality and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002704
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-PV458-8399
|Filename:
|DOD_111630886
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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