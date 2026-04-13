U.S. Navy Dive Medical Team Open the Orion Spacecraft

A video showcasing a U.S. Navy dive medical team make first contact with the NASA astronauts of the ARTEMIS II space mission on Apr. 10, 2026 in the Pacific Ocean. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002697
|VIRIN:
|260410-D-N2422-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630747
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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