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    U.S. Navy Dive Medical Team Open the Orion Spacecraft

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    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A video showcasing a U.S. Navy dive medical team make first contact with the NASA astronauts of the ARTEMIS II space mission on Apr. 10, 2026 in the Pacific Ocean. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002697
    VIRIN: 260410-D-N2422-1001
    Filename: DOD_111630747
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

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    This work, U.S. Navy Dive Medical Team Open the Orion Spacecraft, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARTEMIS, ARTEMIS II, DIVE MEDICAL, Corpsmen, NASA, Divers

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