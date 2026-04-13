Chicago Lock Re-opening with Lockmaster Kyle Zugel

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Chicago Harbor Lockmaster Kyle Zugel discusses the re-opening of the Chicago Harbor Lock for Spring boating season, highlighting recent lockage statistics, the mission and purpose of the lock, and specific upgrades made during the winter closure.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District re-opened the Chicago Harbor Lock on April 15 after completing off-season repairs. This event kicks off the summer boating season at one of the most active locks in the nation.