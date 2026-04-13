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    Chicago Lock Re-opening with Lockmaster Kyle Zugel

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    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Chicago Harbor Lockmaster Kyle Zugel discusses the re-opening of the Chicago Harbor Lock for Spring boating season, highlighting recent lockage statistics, the mission and purpose of the lock, and specific upgrades made during the winter closure.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District re-opened the Chicago Harbor Lock on April 15 after completing off-season repairs. This event kicks off the summer boating season at one of the most active locks in the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002690
    VIRIN: 260415-A-CH700-8222
    Filename: DOD_111630494
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Chicago Lock Re-opening with Lockmaster Kyle Zugel, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Flood Risk Management
    Illinois River
    Chicago
    Illinois
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