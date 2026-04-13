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    Sailors complete Marine Corps Combat Pistol Program qualification (vertical video)

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, including the command’s interim executive officer Cmdr. William “Bill” Lawson, completed the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Pistol Program qualification alongside Marines at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms on Mar. 27, 2026.

    Under the guidance of MCAGCC instructors, participants trained with the M9 service pistol, engaging targets from multiple distances while reinforcing marksmanship fundamentals, discipline, and weapons handling.

    One Sailor, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ayden Massey, earned an Expert qualification, reflecting the level of weapons proficiency and discipline that can be found among Navy Medicine corpsmen and their readiness to operate alongside Marines in joint and operational environments.

    This training strengthens coordination across the naval force and reinforces the skills Navy Medicine Sailors rely on to provide care and protect patients in forward and operational environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002683
    VIRIN: 260415-N-SE727-9709
    Filename: DOD_111630342
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    Marines
    Navy
    Medicine
    Corpsman
    Pistol
    Qualification

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