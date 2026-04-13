Sailors complete Marine Corps Combat Pistol Program qualification (vertical video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, including the command’s interim executive officer Cmdr. William “Bill” Lawson, completed the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Pistol Program qualification alongside Marines at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms on Mar. 27, 2026.



Under the guidance of MCAGCC instructors, participants trained with the M9 service pistol, engaging targets from multiple distances while reinforcing marksmanship fundamentals, discipline, and weapons handling.



One Sailor, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ayden Massey, earned an Expert qualification, reflecting the level of weapons proficiency and discipline that can be found among Navy Medicine corpsmen and their readiness to operate alongside Marines in joint and operational environments.



This training strengthens coordination across the naval force and reinforces the skills Navy Medicine Sailors rely on to provide care and protect patients in forward and operational environments.