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    HEC-RAS 2025: Modeling the Flow of Our Future

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    DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), based in Davis, California, is introducing HEC-RAS 2025, its next-generation hydraulic modeling software used nationwide and globally for flood risk analysis, infrastructure design, and water resources decision-making, April 15, 2026. The video highlights how the updated software enhances modeling speed, scalability, and usability to support faster, more informed decisions that improve public safety, resilience, and emergency response (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002680
    VIRIN: 260415-A-IF251-6492
    Filename: DOD_111630213
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, HEC-RAS 2025: Modeling the Flow of Our Future, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Institute for Water Resources
    Hydrologic Engineer Center
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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