The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), based in Davis, California, is introducing HEC-RAS 2025, its next-generation hydraulic modeling software used nationwide and globally for flood risk analysis, infrastructure design, and water resources decision-making, April 15, 2026. The video highlights how the updated software enhances modeling speed, scalability, and usability to support faster, more informed decisions that improve public safety, resilience, and emergency response (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002680
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-IF251-6492
|Filename:
|DOD_111630213
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HEC-RAS 2025: Modeling the Flow of Our Future, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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