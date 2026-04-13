HEC-RAS 2025: Modeling the Flow of Our Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), based in Davis, California, is introducing HEC-RAS 2025, its next-generation hydraulic modeling software used nationwide and globally for flood risk analysis, infrastructure design, and water resources decision-making, April 15, 2026. The video highlights how the updated software enhances modeling speed, scalability, and usability to support faster, more informed decisions that improve public safety, resilience, and emergency response (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt.)