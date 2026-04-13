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    The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation

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    DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), based in Davis, California, is featured in “The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation,” highlighting its mission, capabilities, and contributions to water resources engineering and analysis, April 8, 2026. The video demonstrates how HEC develops technical software, conducts research, and provides expertise to support flood risk management, water supply planning, and ecosystem restoration across the nation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002678
    VIRIN: 260408-A-IF251-9377
    Filename: DOD_111630210
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Institute for Water Resources
    Hydrologic Engineering Center
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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