The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), based in Davis, California, is featured in “The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation,” highlighting its mission, capabilities, and contributions to water resources engineering and analysis, April 8, 2026. The video demonstrates how HEC develops technical software, conducts research, and provides expertise to support flood risk management, water supply planning, and ecosystem restoration across the nation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002678
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-IF251-9377
|Filename:
|DOD_111630210
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.