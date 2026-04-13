The Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) command brief showcases NHRC’s commitment to enhancing warfighter lethality through innovative research into readiness, resilience, and recovery. This video provides a high-level overview of NHRC’s mission for their distinguished visitors and the public alike. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Health Research Center/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002674
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|240040
|Filename:
|DOD_111630123
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) - Readiness Through Research, by Thomas Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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