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    Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) - Readiness Through Research

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    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Thomas Webster 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    The Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) command brief showcases NHRC’s commitment to enhancing warfighter lethality through innovative research into readiness, resilience, and recovery. This video provides a high-level overview of NHRC’s mission for their distinguished visitors and the public alike. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Health Research Center/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002674
    VIRIN: 250612-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 240040
    Filename: DOD_111630123
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) - Readiness Through Research, by Thomas Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    NHRC
    readiness
    warfighter
    Research & Development

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