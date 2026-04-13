824th Base Defense Squadron Panamanian Partnership Interview

Teniente Dario Sanchez, Servicio de Protección Institucional, participates in an interview during a joint field training exercise with the 824th Base Defense Squadron, U.S. Air Force, in Panama, April 10, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian forces, enhancing their ability to respond to shared security challenges and support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002672
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-CM201-5532
|Filename:
|DOD_111630111
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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