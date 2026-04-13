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    824th Base Defense Squadron Panamanian Partnership Interview

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    PANAMA

    04.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Teniente Dario Sanchez, Servicio de Protección Institucional, participates in an interview during a joint field training exercise with the 824th Base Defense Squadron, U.S. Air Force, in Panama, April 10, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian forces, enhancing their ability to respond to shared security challenges and support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002672
    VIRIN: 260410-A-CM201-5532
    Filename: DOD_111630111
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PA

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    TAGS

    southcom
    spi
    interoberability
    panama
    jscgp
    824-base-defense-squadron

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