824th Base Defense Squadron Panamanian Partnership Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teniente Dario Sanchez, Servicio de Protección Institucional, participates in an interview during a joint field training exercise with the 824th Base Defense Squadron, U.S. Air Force, in Panama, April 10, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian forces, enhancing their ability to respond to shared security challenges and support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)