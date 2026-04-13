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    What surprised you about the complexity of Navy Medicine?

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    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Cmdr. Russel Neal, an endodontist assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses how Navy Medicine provides quality healthcare and patient safety while serving in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world's most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002664
    VIRIN: 260413-N-TP772-1095
    Filename: DOD_111630004
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

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    This work, What surprised you about the complexity of Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine

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