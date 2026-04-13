Cmdr. Russel Neal, an endodontist assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses how Navy Medicine provides quality healthcare and patient safety while serving in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world's most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002664
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-TP772-1095
|Filename:
|DOD_111630004
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What surprised you about the complexity of Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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