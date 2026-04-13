The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to advance Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. AFMEDCOM TLDR provides information from Air Force Medical Service leadership about what medics on the ground need to know about the Air Force Medical Command. In Episode Three, Brig. Gen. Eveline F. Yao, Special Assistant to the Commander, describes how AFMEDCOM contributes to the Air Force's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002658
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111629750
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMEDCOM TLDR - Episode Three: Supporting the Mission, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.