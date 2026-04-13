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    18th CSSB Gunnery

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, maneuver a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and engage targets during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026. The goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified to maintain lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002657
    VIRIN: 260305-A-TW216-2005
    Filename: DOD_111629748
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CSSB Gunnery, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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