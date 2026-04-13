U.S. Marine Corps Officer Selection Officers and Officer Selection Assistants with Recruiting Station Richmond host a Mini-Officer Candidate School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 11, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into OCS by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002656
|VIRIN:
|260411-M-HP224-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111629747
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: RS Richmond Hosts Mini OCS at MCB Quantico, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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