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    B-Roll: RS Richmond Hosts Mini OCS at MCB Quantico

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Officer Selection Officers and Officer Selection Assistants with Recruiting Station Richmond host a Mini-Officer Candidate School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 11, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into OCS by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002656
    VIRIN: 260411-M-HP224-1002
    Filename: DOD_111629747
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: RS Richmond Hosts Mini OCS at MCB Quantico, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OCS
    recruiting
    MCRC
    RS Richmond
    4MCD
    officer

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